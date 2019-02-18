‘Shazam!’ Reveals First Look at Seven Deadly Sins With New Toys

After the success of Aquaman, fans are excited to see what’s next for the DC Universe, and they’ll get their next glimpse with the premiere of Shazam!

The trailers for the film haven’t been too revealing, and Warner Bros. have held their cards close to the vest, but their marketing partners might have provided our first look at the true villains for the film. Take a look here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DC Comics revealed the figures for Shazam!, showing off Billy Batson and Doctor Sivana in their showdown, as well as the extended Shazam! family in their attempts to save the world. But each figure comes with a smaller, color-coded demon that makes it clear that the Seven Deadly Sins will likely play a large part in the film.

Fans have had questions over the nature of the villains of the movie, especially with the rebooted origin story of Captain Marvel having a large influence on the new film. But with all of the leaks and all of the teases, it seems like the Seven Deadly Sins can have a bigger role than we first anticipated.

While the DC Cinematic Universe has embellished the role of magic-based enemies, this could be the first time that we see a pantheon of villains terrorize the greater world. But this might all be a setup for Shazam’s eventual showdown with the villain Black Adam.

As producer Hiram Garcia teased, Zachary Levi‘s superhero character is still scheduled to square off against Black Adam, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is eager to take on the role.

“Seven Bucks helped develop Shazam! and while the film exists in the same universe as our upcoming Black Adam film, both projects have their own unique tone and vibe,” Garcia told Collider. “We’re so excited with how the movie turned out and Zachary Levi is perfect as Shazam.

“Not only is he an extremely talented big guy, that got even bigger for the role,” the producer continued. “But his good-natured spirit comes through wonderfully when having to portray a 14-year-old in the body of a superhero. This movie is a lot of fun!”

Fans will get to see how the film sets up the eventual clash — as well as Billy Batson’s journey toward becoming a bonafide superhero — when Shazam! premieres in theaters on April 5th.