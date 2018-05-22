‘Shazam!’ Reveals The Shazam Family in Photos at Licensing Expo

Besides revealing the first (official) look at Zachary Levi in his Shazam! costume, a Warner Bros. presentation at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas today gave fans a first look at some images from the film, including what Daniel Eliesen, a VP of Sales at NTD Apparel, described as “the whole Shazam family in costume.”

Based on that terminology, it seems to confirm a theory that many fans have been subcribing to in the run-up to Shazam!, that the power of Shazam will end up being shared with Mary, Freddy, and the rest of Billy Batson’s foster siblings, forming a family unit that will mirror the version seen in the Flashpoint comics.

Otherwise, there were few specifics to share but a lot of enthusiasm.

“WB brought out Zack Levi to tease Shazam and I was super impressed. A lot of amazing set photos including the whole Shazam family in costume. The feel of the movie is Big meets Superman,” Eliesen tweeted. “Looks like it will have a different tone but I can’t wait. Also saw full costume shots.”

“I was kind of meh on the idea of a Shazam movie but based on what I saw I have to say I am quite pumped. It’s look refreshing and different,” he tweeted.

The Big comparison is one that you don’t have to look too hard to find again; in the film, a young boy makes a wish that he could be big, and it’s granted — with a twist: he wakes up the next day with his regular mind in an adult body.

There are different takes on Shazam!, with some writers treating the superhero (sometimes known as Captain Marvel — long story there) as a separate entity from Billy Batson while other writers imagine him as Billy’s mind in the superhero’s body. A happy medium some fans choose to interpret is that Shazam is Billy’s mind, but given the wisdom of Solomon (one of the hero’s powers), it changes his perspective somewhat and can sometimes make him seem to be a different person from his younger self.

The second of those three takes seems the most likely for a movie that closely identifies with Big, but fans will have almost a year to see what shape it will take.

Shazam! stars Levi, Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer, Ron Cephas Jones, Grace Fulton, Asher Angel, Marta Milans, Cooper Andrews, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Caroline Palmer, and Andi Osho.

Justice League is now on home video. The DCEU continues with Aquaman on December 21, Shazam! on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.