New ‘Shazam!’ Trailer Reportedly Debuting This Week

The second Shazam! trailer will premiere Tuesday, January 22, according to scooper Daniel Richtman on Twitter.

Richtman previously claimed the trailer would arrive January 19, which would have put it in theaters ahead of the M. Night Shyamalan-directed Glass starring Samuel L. Jackson and James McAvoy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If the second look at Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema’s light-hearted superhero romp reaches the internet Tuesday, it could screen ahead of Fox’s PG-rated fantasy adventure The Kid Who Would Be King and would be in theaters when Warner Bros. assembles The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part February 8.

The show-stealing first trailer was premiered at San Diego Comic-Con in July, offering first looks at 14-year-old foster kid Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and his adult superhero alter-ego Shazam (Zachary Levi). As the teen-turned-adult superhero embraces his newfound powers with joyful recklessness, he’ll have to master those life-changing abilities to ward off the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).

Asher previously characterized Shazam! as “a family movie,” while Levi has long dubbed the film a mix between Big — the 1988 Tom Hanks comedy — and Superman.

“I can’t tell you much, as you can probably imagine, but what I can say is I am just out of my mind excited!” Levi told ET.

“I get to do my version of Big, basically. It’s like Superman meets Big, and that’s just so fun. I get to be a superhero that’s excited about being a superhero, and I think that’s refreshing. It’s not glum, and like, ‘Oh, I have to save the world again.’ So I think it’s all really gravy.”

Shazam! is also firmly entrenched in the shared DC Extended Universe, already home to that big Blue boyscout (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and its newest hit hero, Aquaman (Jason Momoa).

“Our movie takes place very squarely in the DC Universe. In fact, I would argue that we’re kind of the most self-aware of it because the movies that we all watch — I mean, Aquaman and Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman — they’re all basically documentaries in their world,” Levi said.

“These things, these are all real events that have happened. Batman and Superman fighting, Superman saving all of Metropolis, whilst simultaneously destroying the entire city — that all really happened.”

Shazam! opens April 5.