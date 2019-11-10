Shazam! Director “Reveals” Sequel’s Hilarious Title

Shazam bolted into theaters and thrilled a lot of audiences with a mixture of fun tone and charming performances. Now, people are wondering about the status of a sequel. Shazam‘s director, David Sandberg, can’t help poking at the fanbase and took to Instagram to give his idea for what it should be called. Now, no one would expect inspiration from a bag of veggies, but here we are. So, Shazam: Shishito Peppers it is? Probably not, but it was a fun post and Sandberg is probably right about the other people in the produce aisle looking at him like something is desperately wrong. Still, if there’s a nod to random peppers in the second movie now, you know why that was included now.

“Mister Mind’s been around almost as long as Shazam has been around, right?” Safran said in an interview with Comicbook.com. “We just thought it was a really fun way to go. It would be funny even if you didn’t know who Mister Mind was, just looking at the way the scene played out would be fun, but if you do know who he is, you think, ‘Oh yeah. This is an interesting direction to go. What’s going to happen here?’”

Speculation about the timeline for a sequel is still lingering among the fanbase as well. Series’ star Zachary Levi is right there with most fans hoping for a quick turnaround. He previously told people at a convention that he hoped the second movie would be pumped out as fast as possible following Shazam‘s success.

“I know that I’m gonna have a conversation with my bosses pretty soon about what the idea is and where we’re going with the new movie,” Levi said at CCSP. “But all I really know is that New Line, our studio, and Warner Brothers, our parent studio, and DC, and our producers and executives and everybody who’s involved in all of the decision making, they’re all very happy with what we did. They want to do even better the second time around, and they are crafting a story right now as we speak about what that sequel is going to be.”

