‘Smallville’ Actor Reveals His Role In ‘Shazam!’

Former Smallville actor John Glover has confirmed that he’s a part of New Line Cinema’s Shazam! movie.

Glover played Lionel Luthor, Lex Luthor’s father, in Smallville. Speaking to Fandom Spotlite at Wizard World Cleveland, Glover revealed that he is playing a “father’s role” in Shazam! as well. He didn’t go into any more detail than that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Glover playing a father figure is interesting since the core characters in Shazam! are orphaned children. Glover could play Billy Batson’s father in scenes that takes place before Billy joins his new foster family. Or Glover is playing the father of one of the other Shazam family kids.

Glover’s role reminds us of the mysterious circumstance by which Billy “lost” his mother, according to the junior novelization of the film.

Shazam! stars Asher Angel as Billy Batson and Levi as Batson’s mystically-powered superhero alter ego, Shazam.

Here’s the synopsis:

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Asher Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Zachary Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard (Djimon Hounsou). Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).”

Angel and Levi have previously hinted at what fans can expect from the new film.

“It is a family movie,” said Angel. “I think him and Superman have a lot in common. He can basically do everything Superman can do.”

“It is you [Angel] in me,” Levi said. “It’s a fourteen-year-old kid. You’re the Earth’s Mightiest Mortal.”

“I can’t tell you much, as you can probably imagine, but what I can say is I am just out of my mind excited!” Levi said in a separate interview. “I get to do my version of Big, basically. It’s like Superman meets Big, and that’s just so fun. I get to be a superhero that’s excited about being a superhero, and I think that’s refreshing. It’s not glum, and like, ‘Oh, I have to save the world again.’ So I think it’s all really gravy.”

Are you excited about Shazam!? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Shazam! will open in theaters on April 5th.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on 25, 2021, and The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!