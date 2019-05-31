Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Gives an Important Warning About Binge Watching

The MTV Movie and TV Awards are coming next month, and the event will be hosted by Shazam! star, Zachary Levi. The actor has a message for all TV and movie lovers out there in a new video, which shows Levi hilariously warning people of the dangers of binge-watching. Turns out, the common habit comes with an array of dangerous side effects.

#MTVAwards host @ZacharyLevi has an important message for YOU. Cure yourself by watching the 2019 @MTVAwards on Monday, June 17 at 9p on MTV. pic.twitter.com/V5P2zFlZCw — MTV (@MTV) May 30, 2019

“When my doctor told me that binge-watching could be bad for my health, I thought he was a dirty liar. Hi, I’m Zachary Levi, host of the MTV Movie and TV Awards, with an important message that concerns you,” he proclaimed.

The video then shifts to a voiceover warning:

“If you or a loved one have been exposed to this year’s Movie and TV Awards nominees, you may have one or more of these symptoms: rage, heartbreak, exhaustion, a sudden profound need to own a dragon, sadness, grief, stomach pain, head itch, back pain, something called ‘cumberbatching,’ sudden onset eye melting, dengue fever, jingle jangle withdrawal, flat butt syndrome, streamer’s eye, binge bones, endgame brain.”

Then, Levi returns with one final message:

“But luckily, there is a cure. The MTV movie and TV Awards.”

Levi also shared the video to Twitter, saying: “This message could save your life. Well, at least your social life. But let’s not get buried in semantics.”

The voting for the awards are now closed, but the Best Movie nominees are strong this year with Avengers: Endgame, BlacKkKlansman, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, and Us all in the running. The Best Show category includes Big Mouth, Game of Thrones, Riverdale, Schitt’s Creek, and The Haunting of Hill House.

The MTV Movie and TV Awards will air on Tuesday, June 18th. Shazam! will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on July 16th. Other upcoming DC films include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.