‘Shazam!’ Director Trolls Fans Over Why New Trailer Hasn’t Been Released

Just over two months until Shazam! flies into theatres, fans are getting eager to get their hands on a second full-length trailer for the movie. As the fandom grows more anxious, Shazam! director David Sandberg has decided to have a little fun as everyone waits for more footage to surface.

Taking to Twitter earlier this afternoon, Sandberg teased one fan that they don’t have any additional footage for Shazam! because the titular character is killed too early in the film.

We don’t have any more footage of Shazam since he dies so early in the film. In hindsight that bold decision may have been a mistake. — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) January 27, 2019

“We don’t have any more footage of Shazam since he dies so early in the film,” Sandberg joked. “In hindsight that bold decision may have been a mistake.”

Sandberg also took to Instagram to share a funny clip of Asher Angel’s Billy Batson attempting to transformer into Shazam. After Batson yells “Shazam!” he’s struck by a lightning bolt. Instead of turning into the crime-fighting superhero, Batson’s simply “dusted” away.

The full synopsis for Shazam! can be found below.

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Asher Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Zachary Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard (Djimon Hounsou). Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).”

Are you anxious to get another Shazam! trailer? What do you think of the footage included in the marketing thus far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Shazam! flies into theatres on April 5th. Other upcoming DCEU films include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) on February 7tg, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, 2020.