‘Shazam!’ Trailer Rumored to Debut at San Diego Comic-Con

The upcoming Shazam! movie will be making its trailer debut at San Diego Comic Con in July.

The DC Films property is next in line on the release schedule after December’s Aquaman, with its production having wrapped in early May. Though the film doesn’t release until early 2019, it is expected to offer its first look in Hall H before most likely being released online the same day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Just got word that the Shazam trailer will make its debut at this year’s [San Diego Comic Con,] Latino Review’s Kellvin Chavez tweeted.

Just got word that the #Shazam trailer will make its debut at this year’s #SDCC pic.twitter.com/SEieh2zs66 — Kellvin_Chavez (@Kellvin_Chavez) June 18, 2018

It’s a likely scenario and not very surprising, given Warner Bros. track record at San Diego Comic Con. The studio prides itself on going big for the audience loaded with thousands of fans who wait hours, if not entire days, to get the first look at their upcoming slate of films.

Aquaman’s trailer is confirmed to be releasing during Warner Bros. Hall H panel and a look at Wonder Woman 1984 wouldn’t be entirely shocking during the presentation either. Historically, Warner Bros. has debuted the first looks at Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (two years ahead of release), Suicide Squad, and other DC Comics-centric films during their Hall H panel. In recent years, the studio has simultaneously released the trailers online.

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard,” the official Shazam! synopsis reads. “Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).”

Shazam! stars Levi, Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer, Ron Cephas Jones, Grace Fulton, Asher Angel, Marta Milans, Cooper Andrews, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Caroline Palmer, and Andi Osho.

Justice League is now on home video. The DCEU continues with Aquaman on December 21, Shazam! on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.