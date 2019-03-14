‘Shazam!’ Releasing Two Weeks Early Via Fandango

Shazam! will be in theaters two weeks early for one day only thanks to Fandango.

“Fandango, the leading digital network for all things movies, is teaming up with Warner Bros. Pictures to offer exclusive advance screenings on March 23 of Shazam!, the newest DC Super Hero to hit the big screen and one of the most highly anticipated movies of the season,” the online ticketing service said in a press release. “Tickets for this limited engagement go on sale today, exclusively for Fandango.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The March 23 screenings of Shazam! are a full two weeks ahead of Shazam!‘s full release. The event will be hosted in 1,200 select theaters and 40 exhibition circuits throughout the U.S.. You can order your tickets right here.

“We’re thrilled to work with Warner Bros. on our early access screening program, helping eventize movies and generate buzz before opening weekend,” says Fandango President Paul Yanover. “Shazam! is a film that appeals to the whole family, and we’re delighted that Fandango VIP fans will be among the first to see the film two weeks before it officially hits theaters.”

Jeff Goldstein, President, Warner Bros. Pictures Domestic Distribution, states, “Fandango is a terrific partner and we’re excited to work with them to bring this film to their VIP members ahead of release. Shazam! is not only a great superhero action movie, but a really funny one, full of heart and charm, and we look forward to Fandango audiences being among the very first to experience it on the big screen.”

Looking ahead to the advanced screenings of Shazam!, it is never too soon to start looking beyond into the world of sequels. Given the high-praise which has poured out of advanced screenings for Shazam!, the movie is destined for success. Should a sequel roll around, the team behind Shazam! is hoping to see Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam play a role (as are many fans).

“You’d wanna see it at some point because he’s a classic villain,” Sandberg told ComicBook.com. It’s a good thing he and Safran then admit Shazam! is planting seeds for what could be a sequel down the line, though they do not confirm plans for a second movie, just yet. “[Black Adam is] a perfect adversary, so one would hope that eventually you see those two on screen together at some point,” Safran said. “It’s not gonna be in this one.”

Buckle up and get your tickets for Shazam! on March 23 on Fandango now.

“For every movie ticket purchased on Fandango, Fandango VIP members also receive 125 Points,” Fandango’s press release states. “Once members reach 500 Points, they will receive a five-dollar reward redeemable for more movies – either for future movie-ticket purchases or for digital-movie purchases and rentals on FandangoNOW. In addition to earning points on Fandango, Fandango VIP members can also link their other theater rewards cards, including AMC Stubs, Cinemark Connections, Regal Crown Club and others, for even more benefits.”

Shazam! opens wide in theaters on April 5.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.