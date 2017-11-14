‘Shazam’ Stars Zachary Levi And Asher Angel Unite At ‘Justice League’ Premiere

The leading men of DC and New Line Cinema‘s Shazam united publicly for the first time at the Los Angeles red carpet premiere of Warner Brothers’ Justice League Monday night.

FAM! The first photo of BILLY BATSON and SHAZAM together post-casting at the #JLWorldPremiere #JusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/GUZQSXnGpG — neo bryce is ALL IN (@neobrycee) November 14, 2017

Stars Zachary Levi and Asher Angel, who play Shazam (née Captain Marvel) and his adolescent alter-ego Billy Batson, posed together in a picture posted to the story of the official DC Comics Instagram account. Levi also walked the red carpet, where he aimed a special message to fans:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hey, it’s Zachary Levi, and I just want to give a quick shout out to all of the fans of the DCEU, and say thank you so much for your love and support,” Levi said. “I am out of my mind excited to play Shazam, and super excited to be here at the Justice League premiere. Hope y’all thoroughly enjoy the movie when it comes out, sending you all my love.”

A post shared by DC (@dccomics) on Nov 13, 2017 at 8:17pm PST

The Chuck and Tangled star won the role late last month, and was joined by Andi Mack star Asher Angel the following week.

Angel plays the street-wise Billy Batson, who is endowed with the powers of ancient gods and heroes — Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achiles, Mercury — by an ancient wizard. With the utterance of the word “Shazam,” the young boy transforms into the grown-up Shazam, akin to a mystically-powered Superman.

Kick-Ass and Kingsman: The Golden Circle star Mark Strong is in talks to board the project as the villainous Dr. Sivana. Warner Bros. will also launch the standalone Black Adam, starring Fast and the Furious and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle headliner Dwayne Johnson, as the “complex and gritty anti-hero” who is best known as Shazam’s arch-foe in the original DC comics.

Johnson won’t be appearing in Shazam, but is rumored to make his DCEU debut in 2019’s Suicide Squad 2.

Shazam is directed by Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation helmer David F. Sandberg, who recently confirmed Shazam is aiming for an April 5, 2019 debut.

Justice League, starring Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher and Ezra Miller, opens November 17.

Shazam!2019

Shazam!2019

ComicBook Anticipated

Best-Rated Before Release #24

Anticipated Rating

3.61/5 from 802 users