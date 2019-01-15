‘Shazam!’ Star Zachary Levi Is Jealous of Aquaman’s Superpowers

Shazam star Zachary Levi is envious of Aquaman‘s superpowers.

Levi recently posted on Instagram about obtaining his scuba license. He also recently saw Aquaman. Scuba diving made him wish he had Aquaman’s superpowers.

“I have recently gotten by scuba certification, and did about 5 dives over the holiday break,” Levi wrote. “Now, after having seen Aquaman, I have never in my life been more jealous of Arthur’s superpowers. Congrats to Jason Momoa et al on their huge success. Now help me talk to the fishies pleeeaaassse!”

Shazam will follow Aquaman as the next DC Extended Universe movie. Aquaman will be a tough act to follow as it just became a member of the $1 billion box office club.

“Firstly, massive LOVE and THANK YOU to the fans and audiences around the world,” Aquaman director James Wan said in a statement. “I’ll forever be indebted to Jason for turning Aquaman into one of the coolest, cinematic superheroes ever, and becoming the gold standard for this character for generations to come.”

“Mahalo everyone for making Aquaman the number one movie in the world,” star Jason Momoa wrote in an Instagram post. “I love you guys. I’m so proud of this movie and everyone that worked on it CHEEEEEHUUUUUUUU Aloha.”

Rumor has it that New Line Cinema will drop the second trailer for Shazam later this month. Shazam stars Asher Angel as Billy Batson and Zachary Levi as Batson’s mystically-powered superhero alter ego, the titular Shazam. Angel and Levi have previously hinted at what fans can expect from the new film.

“It is a family movie,” said Angel. “I think him and Superman have a lot in common. He can basically do everything Superman can do.”

“It is you [Angel] in me,” Levi said. “It’s a fourteen-year-old kid. You’re the Earth’s Mightiest Mortal.”

“I can’t tell you much, as you can probably imagine, but what I can say is I am just out of my mind excited!” Levi said in a separate interview. “I get to do my version of Big, basically. It’s like Superman meets Big, and that’s just so fun. I get to be a superhero that’s excited about being a superhero, and I think that’s refreshing. It’s not glum, and like, ‘Oh, I have to save the world again.’ So I think it’s all really gravy.”

Aquaman is now playing in theaters.

Shazam opens in theaters on April 5th.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.