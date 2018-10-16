Zachary Levi Is Ready for Shazam to Join the Justice League

Shazam! star Zachary Levi is “one hundred percent” ready to swear in as a member of the Justice League.

When first visiting the Warner Bros. to test for the role of the adult super-powered alter ego of 14-year-old Billy Batson (Asher Angel), Levi saw massive posters for the studio’s 2017 tentpole Justice League — and envisioned himself alongside DC Comics’ greatest superheroes like Superman (Henry Cavill) and Batman (Ben Affleck).

“I’m looking at these posters going, ‘If this all goes well, and I get this job, and we go make this movie, and it does well, and this does well then I’ll be, theoretically, I’ll be on that next billboard with all those characters,’” Levi told ET.

“So I haven’t just been thinking about it since I’ve been the character, I’ve been thinking about well before I got the job!”

Levi added Shazam — a teen in a man’s body — would lend a lighter, funnier element to the next Justice League installment.

“I’m a 14-year-old and we’ve got Wonder Woman there and just having a total crush… Like, how do you act cool when you’re crushing on the most beautiful woman in the world who also happens to be a goddess?” Levi said of Gal Gadot’s Amazonian warrior.

“And trying to act cool around Superman and Batman and all that stuff? I mean, my brain was just immediately going to all those possibilities cause I think it would be a whole lot of fun.”

He then suggested buddying up with the Flash (Ezra Miller), because the speedster is already the youngest and most green member of the team.

“We’d literally be racing each other [all the time],” he said. “I think I’d be trying to arm wrestle Superman all the time. We’d just be goofing off. Oh God, I want it to happen so bad!”

For now, Billy’s superhero-obsessed best friend Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer) will expose the budding superhero to his future colleagues, whose legendary exploits are well-documented by the excitable confidant.

“Our movie takes place very squarely in the DC Universe. In fact, I would argue that we’re kind of the most self-aware of it because the movies that we all watch — I mean, Aquaman and Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman — they’re all basically documentaries in their world,” Levi said.

“These things, these are all real events that have happened. Batman and Superman fighting, Superman saving all of Metropolis, whilst simultaneously destroying the entire city — that all really happened.”

Shazam! opens April 5.