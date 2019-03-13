‘Shazam!’: Zachary Levi Praises His Younger Co-Stars

It seems like the DC Comics universe is back on track after the success of Wonder Woman and Aquaman, restoring a sense of positivity and authorship after the missteps of Suicide Squad and Justice League. And those vibes will continue to roll when Shazam! hits theaters next man.

The movie just received a ton of positive reviews from critics, and it sounds like DC and Warner Bros. has another hit on their hands after the billion dollar success of Aquaman. And the film’s star Zachary Levi is taking time to recognize his young co-stars on the film, Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer.

Levi gets to embrace his own inner child in the film, which is one of the aspects that drew him to the character. Billy Batson’s joy of being a hero is almost comparable to Peter Parker’s love of being Spider-Man, according to the actor.

“I’ve been a comic fan since I was a little kid but I don’t know it nearly as well as probably everybody sitting in these chairs,” Levi shared with ComicBook.com during a Shazam! set visit. “There are two characters that I can think of in all of comics, including DC and Marvel. And it’s Billy Batts and then Peter Parker. Those two, to me at least, you get to go on this journey of, instead of it being, ‘Oh, I have to save the world again?’ and then whatever that is, it’s like, ‘I get to save the world again?!’”

Shazam! premieres in theaters on April 5th.

