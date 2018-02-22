‘Smallville’ Makes Its Funko Pop Debut

It has been a long time coming, but Funko has unveiled their first wave of Smallville Pop figures! The lineup includes two versions of Clark Kent (with and without a shirt), Lois Lane, Green Arrow and Lex Luthor. The entire lineup of Smallville figures is already available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for May.

Odds are that the Smallville figures are going to be popular since the fanbase is still going strong, so it’s probably a good idea to secure yours sooner rather than later. We would also expect that a few more characters will be added in the months ahead. You can find links for the individual figures in the wave 1 release below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

• POP! TV: Smallville – Clark Kent

• POP! TV: Smallville – Lex Luthor

• POP! TV: Smallville – Clark Kent Shirtless

• POP! TV: Smallville – Green Arrow

• POP! TV: Smallville – Lois Lane

The Smallville release is part of Funko’s massive Toy Fair 2018 lineup that has included dozens of Disney figures, new figures from Stephen King’s IT, Ready Player One, SNL, and Mr. Rogers to name a few. You can keep track of all of today’s Funko pre-orders via our master list.



Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.