‘Smallville’s Michael Rosenbaum Comments on Allison Mack’s Sex Cult Scandal

Michael Rosenbaum, perhaps best known for his role as Lex Luthor on Smallville, has finally spoken out about former co-star Allison Mack‘s sex cult scandal.

Rosenbaum recently appeared on Theo Von’s “This Past Weekend” podcast and was asked by a listener about Mack and any possible involvement she had with the cult during her time on Smallville. Rosenbaum explained that the whole situation has been shocking to him, and that while she was involved in something self-help related during the show, he didn’t really think much of it.

“It’s funny because I’ve chosen not to talk about it only because it’s so shocking and all I can say is this: When I was on that show, Allison was the sweetest, most professional [person]. She was just a great girl, a great actress,” Rosenbaum said. “I remember she was a part of something, and it was different than it was now. But I remember her mentioning something, there’s this organization or something, or whatever, I didn’t listen to it.”

For those not caught up, earlier this year Mack was arrested on sex trafficking charges related to her involvement with the self-help group Nxivm that is accused of being a secret sex cult. Some of the allegations against Mack are truly disturbing, including that she was responsible for the group’s notorious practice of branding women. Mack is currently out of jail on $5 million bond. Today, however, she was charged with additional crimes related to Nxivm, including racketeering.

Rosenbaum went on to explain that the whole situation is hard for him to wrap his head around and that he’d like to hear the whole story, presumably as more details of the case come out.

“It’s like someone said, ‘Hey, your brother killed somebody,’ and you’re like, ‘No, he didn’t. I know my brother. He wouldn’t kill anybody,’” he said. “So, to me, seeing this, it’s still bizarre, it’s like I want to hear the whole story. [It’s] yet to come out, but I think a lot of the story is out there now and it’s just shocking and surprising.”

