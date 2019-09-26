Smallville Stars Post Reunion Photo From Set of Arrowverse ‘Crisis’ Crossover

Smallville’s premiere couple has reunited! Fans of that 2000s DC Tv series got a major throwback thrill when Lois Lane actress Erica Durance posted a photo to Instagram, showing her all hugged up with Smallville co-star Tom Welling, who famously played a young Clark Kent in the series. The pair of actors are reprising their respective roles for the upcoming “Crisis on Infinity Earths” crossover event in The CW’s Arrowverse franchise. That crossover will see various alternate worlds of Arrowverse literally colliding during a cataclysmic event in multiverse. That premise has allowed Warner Bros. television to have a bit of fun, bringing back characters from various DC TV series of the past (like Smallville) for fun Arrowverse cameos.

Here’s the fun, winking caption that Erica Durance posted to her Instagram:

“So, I was just minding my own business, and I ran into this guy😊 @tomwelling #Smallville #crisis #loisandclark. Laughed until I cried! So much fun 🤗”

This will mark the first time that Durance and Welling have shared the screen since Smallville ended in 2011. Needless to say, seeing their ‘Lois and Clark’ together again has Smallville fans going crazy with glee on social media.

Joining Welling and Durance for a DC TV reunion in “Crisis” will be Brandon Routh, who will reprise his Superman role from Superman Returns; Kevin Conroy, who provided the iconic voice for Batman in Batman: The Animated Series; Burt Ward, who played Robin in the 1960s Batman live-action series and movie; as well as various recurring characters for the Arrowverse (Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman, Liz Tulloch’s Lois Lane), seemingly dead characters from the franchise (Lex Luthor, Tommy Merlyn, Moira Queen), and even some possible big twist surprises (Lynda Carter?)!

That latter bet seems like a sure bet – especially considering Arrow star Stephen Amell’s recent tease of the “Crisis” synopsis, alone! “Read the synopsis of #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths earlier today. Holy fucking shit.”



“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will air on The CW this winter, taking place on five episodes of TV over two quarters — one each of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman.