‘Smallville’ Stars Tom Welling, Ian Somerhalder, and Michael Rosenbaum Reunite

More than seven years after going off the air, many fans are still obsessed with the Superman series Smallville. And now the stars of the show just gave people another reason to get worked up.

Lex Luthor actor Michael Rosenbaum posted a photo at Wizard World Chicago where he’s reunited with co-stars Tom Welling and Ian Somerhalder. Take a look below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Welling played the young Superman Clark Kent in the series’ 10 seasons. Somerhalder only did a short stint in Season Three of Smallville as a character named Adam Knight.

Of course, this will only serve to ignite more cries for a Smallville revival, which has been asked about ever since the series ended in 2011. Roesnbaum and Willing previously addressed the possibility that the cast could reunite for an animated version of the series.

“I mean, animated could be fun,” Welling said at Awesome Con earlier this year.

“I said to Al [Gough, Smalville co-creator], we should do an animated Smallville,” Rosenbaum replied. “That would be huge! I mean, Smallville: The Animated Series, with all the real voices? And I wouldn’t have to shave my head! We’ve got to do that. Can you imagine us on mics doing the same dialogue?”

ComicBook.com had the opportunity to speak with Kristen Kreuk, who played Lana Lang in the series, and she was open to the idea of appearing in an animated revival.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Kreuk said. “I’ve never thought about it, but that sounds like it could be a lot of fun… Michael wouldn’t want to shave his head again, I’m fairly certain. But yeah, that would be a lot of fun. I haven’t seen those guys in a long time.”

Any potential revival would likely go on without an appearance from Chloe Sullivan, as actress Allison Mack is currently facing criminal charges for her role in the sex cult affiliated with the group known as NXIVM. She is currently awaiting trial, which is set to begin in January, and is attending college in the meantime.

Smallville fans continue to support any revival with a recent petition being launched to show the fanbase still has interest in the series.