‘Smallville’s Allison Mack Requesting More Lenient Bail Conditions

Allison Mack is out on bond in the sex trafficking case she finds herself in the middle of, but she recently requested leniency from certain conditions related to her current house arrest.

Mack, who was released on $5 million dollars bond after a hearing where she pled not guilty to the charges against her, is currently wearing a GPS location device and is only allowed to leave her parent’s home for certain things like medical appointments and anything to do with her case.

Mack’s legal team requested some modifications to those parameters, citing that “the instant charges have deprived her of pursuing her acting career.” They also noted that Mack “nevertheless is interested in contributing to society” (via E Online).

Her team points to the fact that Mack has abided by the rules of the court for three months as a reason to change the terms, saying “Ms. Mack has demonstrated for more than three months her ability to adhere to and abide by the rulings of this Court and the directives of Pretrial Services.”

As for the changes they are requesting, her team said “The proposed modifications will allow Ms. Mack to contribute to society and her own self-betterment while she awaits the resolution of the criminal charges. These activities not only will allow Ms. Mack to use her time productively while awaiting trial but will also assist with her reintegration into society if she is vindicated of the charges or even in the unlikely event that she is convicted after trial.”

Mack pled not guilty alongside Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman, and Nancy Salzman. Raniere and Salzman are the founders of the group within NXIVM, while Bronfman was one of the bigger financier’s of the group’s activities. According to reports Mack was the one in charge of recruiting new members to the society, and you can read the FBI’s statement on the case below.

“As alleged, this long-running conspiracy crossed multiple avenues of criminal activity, which included, among other things, electronic monitoring; identity theft; extortion; victim smuggling; and illegal trafficking of a victim after a period of unlawful confinement. The details of these alleged crimes become more and more grim as we continue to dig deeper into the conduct of this organization and its intended mission,” William Sweeney, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York field office said. “Today’s superseding indictment highlights our commitment to bringing justice to Nxivm’s many victims.”

The trial will start on January 7th.