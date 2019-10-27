SNL: Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Makes Surprise Appearance

After making his Saturday Night Live hosting debut this time last year, Aquaman star Jason Momoa returned to the show for a surprise appearance Saturday night. In a sketch featuring Chance the Rapper as the Chicago-based Judge Barry, Momoa appeared as a defendant in a civil case against an elderly character played by Kate McKinnon. In the sketch, there was a running joke about the two having a sexual relationship before it all ended with Momoa ripping off his jacket off and revealing his pierced nipples.

Momoa made his SNL hosting debut last December. In the opening monologue of his show, Momoa remarked the opportunity to join the live sketch show was the biggest moment of his life. “I’m so muscular to be hosting ‘Saturday Night Huge,’” Momoa said during his opening monologue. “If you don’t know, I am an ‘SNL’ super-nerd, dork … Come on, Jason, keep it together. If you cry it will rain in Hawaii.”

Outside of his flowering SNL career, Momoa is gearing up for Aquaman 2. In fact, the actor has previously admitted he’s pitched his own idea to the powers that be at Warner Brothers and apparently, they’re fans of his pitch.

“I’m very passionate about that, the direction of where Aquaman goes,” Momoa said. “And so I went in with an idea and a pretty good layout of what I would like to do with the second one. And a lot of support, absolute, a lot of support from Warner Bros. and DC. So, it’ll always be a team vision, but I definitely wanted to express my passion about number two.”

Prior to that, Momoa shared his thoughts on a sequel during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I was really, really, really, passionate, to do the second one because it’s the first time where it’s all on Earth. It’s combining land and sea, kind of like what I’m doing with this [environmental cause]. There’s no outside aliens destroying Earth, it’s us. And so I was excited to get back in there, and so I’ve been working with our previous writer, and getting in there, and we’ve got a locked story, and we’re getting into it.”

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturday nights starting at 11:30/10:30 pm Central.