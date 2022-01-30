SNL: Watch Willem Dafoe Joke About Playing Joker In Opening Monologue

While hosting Saturday Night Live, Willem Dafoe joked about playing the Joker. Dafoe has played the Green Goblin, about the closest thing Spider-Man has to a Joker, for years. It seems fans still think he should go to DC and play the iconic Batman villain too. At least, that’s the gist of his Saturday Night Live monologue. During his opening, Dafoe made light of the many memes his acting has spawned thanks to his expressive face. That same face makes fans think he’d be perfect to play the Joker. You can see what Dafoe thinks of the idea in the monologue below. Funnily enough, Dafoe offered his own thoughts on a possible Joker movie during an interview.

“There is something interesting about, like, if there was a Joker imposter,” Dafoe told GQ Magazine. “So it would be possible to have not only dueling Jokers but someone that says to be the Joker that isn’t the Joker. And that kind of opens up the possibility of an interesting story, particularly if you had Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, and then you had someone who was either imitating or riffing off what he did. I fantasized about that. But other than that I am not talking to anybody [about it], you’re the first one.”

Warner Brothers has yet to officially announce a sequel to Phoenix’s record-setting Joker, but Todd Phillips previously hinted at the franchise’s future in an interview two years ago.

“When a movie does $1 billion and cost $60 million to make, of course it comes up,” Phillips explained with a laugh in a 2020 interview. “But Joaquin and I haven’t really decided on it. We’re open. I mean, I’d love to work with him on anything, quite frankly. So who knows? But it would have to have a real thematic resonance the way this one did, ultimately being about childhood trauma and the lack of love, and the loss of empathy. All those things are really what made this movie work for us, so we’d have to have something that had an equal thematic resonance.”

Dafoe can be seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, now in theaters everywhere.

