‘Stargirl’ Casts Cameron Gellman As Undisclosed DC Comics Character

DC Universe’s Stargirl has cast yet another as-yet-unidentified DC Comics character in its ever-expanding ranks.

Cameron Gellman, best known for appearing in the TV adaptations of Let the Right One In and Heathers, has joined the cast as a series regular.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No details have been given as to the nature of his character, presumably to avoid spoiling what character he might be playing.

The series is chock full of Justice Society members, with Luke Wilson playing STRIPE, Brian Stapf as Wildcat, and even more as-yet-unnamed supers. That’s on top of at least three members of the Injustice Society being represented.

Arrow and Supergirl producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter join Geoff Johns and Melissa Carter as executive producers of Stargirl, which is based on characters from DC which were created by Geoff Johns. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Johns is writing the first episode and will serve as showrunner.

Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series. The project focuses on the character that started executive producer Geoff Johns’ career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister, who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion.

Stargirl is expected to premiere on DC Universe in late 2019.

h/t Deadline

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the first reactions to Captain Marvel, mourning the loss of Marvel shows on Netflix, the return of Wolverine & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!