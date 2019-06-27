Stargirl: Lea Thompson Shares BTS Photos From Episode She Directed

While much of the focus on DC Universe‘s live-action shows has been focused on Doom Patrol, which ended its first season back in May, and Swamp Thing which was unfortunately cancelled earlier this month, the upcoming Stargirl series has quietly in production for its debut sometime in early 2020. Now, Back to the Future star Lea Thompson is giving fans a new behind-the-scenes peek at the series as she wraps her time directing an episode of Stargirl.

In a post to Instagram recently, Thompson commemorated the wrapping of her episode with photos of herself with various people involved with Stargirl, describing her turn behind the camera for the series as “super epic”. Check it out below.

Thompson, who has previously stepped behind the camera for several episodes of The Goldbergs as well as done work on Mom and Schooled as well, appears to have directed episode seven of Stargirl‘s first season, putting production at around the halfway point as it’s expected to have a 13 episode season.

Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl along with Joel McHale, Lou Ferrigno Jr., Brian Stapf, Anjelika Washington, Yvette Monreal, and Christopher James Baker.

Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns and Sarah Schechter are executive producers of Stargirl, which is based on characters from DC which were created by Geoff Johns. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Johns is writing the first episode.

Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series. The project focuses on the character that started executive producer Geoff Johns’ career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister, who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion.



“There is no other character in comic books more special to me than Stargirl, and after searching far and wide I can say there is no other actor on the planet that embodies her more than Brec Bassinger,” said Johns back when the series was announced. “Brec’s warmth, strength, humor and positive energy are core to who Courtney Whitmore is. I’m so grateful she’s signed on for the role.”

Stargirl will debut on DC Universe in early 2020.