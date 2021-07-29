DC's Stargirl: Geoff Johns Teases Mini Arrowverse Crossover in Season 2

✖

In just under a month, DC's Stargirl returns for its second season, and while The CW series has plenty of exciting elements in store for fans—including the arrival of the terrifying villain Eclipso and the introduction of Jade, daughter of original Green Lantern Alan Scott—one thing that DC fans are especially excited about is the Arrowverse "crossover" of sorts happening when The Flash star John Wesley Shipp brings Jay Garrick to the series. Shipp is set to guest star in the ninth episode of the season where he'll play Jay as the Golden Age Flash and a member of Earth-2's Justice Society of America. According to series creator Geoff Johns, Shipp's appearance on DC's Stargirl will directly connect the series with the greater Arrowverse in the flashback episode and may open the door to more crossovers in the future.

"I grew up watching The Flash TV show, he was my favorite superhero when I was a kid and I was blown away by John Wesley Shipp when he played The Flash and then was lucky enough to work with him on The Flash," Johns told the press during an event attended by ComicBook.com. "And when he started playing Jay Garrick and we introduce our version of the Justice Society and we're on earth-2 like the comics, we're on our own Earth separate from the rest of these shows, but to have John play Jay Garrick The Flash in Stargirl, it connects our universe directly with the other shows and also shows that we're part of a grander universe. And it opens up the door to opportunities for us to eventually interact with those characters. And that was important, just like the comics, and when we do do it, we'll do it in a hopefully very special Stargirl way."

Shipp's involvement with DC's Stargirl was announced earlier this year and it isn't just fans that are excited to see the iconic actor appear on the series. Shipp himself told ComicBook.com recently how excited he is for people to see not just his episode, but the new season of DC's Stargirl as well.

"Amazing. Amazing. I've got to tell you, I had the best time in Atlanta shooting with that cast," Shipp said. "People must watch it. It debuts August 10th. This show has so much energy and depth and heat and excitement around it at the moment. It has that new show...everybody is a hundred percent invested. We really want this thing to work. Geoff Johns was on set the entire time I was there. Our wonderful director. The ability to work with Luke Wilson, to work with Lou Ferrigno Jr., to create the JSA, I found myself in my own history. You know what I mean? I tell you, as excited as I am for people to see The Flash finale, I'm equally excited for people to... don't wait for my episode because everybody knows I'm in the ninth episode. Start watching the first episode of Stargirl August 10th.

DC's Stargirl returns for its second season on Tuesday, August 10th at 8/7c on The CW.

