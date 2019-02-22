‘Stargirl’ Recruits Amy Smart to Play Courtney’s Mother

DC Universe has recruited MacGyver and Crank star Amy Smart to play Barbara Whitmore, Courtney/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger)’s mother and wife to Pat Dugan/STRIPE (Luke Wilson).

Now that her teenage daughter Courtney is older, Barbara is jumping back into the workforce and striving to be the best mother and provider she can be to her daughter, her new husband and her new stepson Michael (Trae Romano).

Smart has been working in Hollywood for decades, with recent credits that include Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club, opposite Nia Long and a season-long arc on FX’s critically acclaimed series Justified.

Her lengthy film resume includes high-profile studio films Just Friends, The Butterfly Effect, Starsky & Hutch, Crank and Crank 2: High Voltage, Rat Race, Roadtrip, Varsity Blues, and Starship Troopers. On TV, Amy has starred in John Wells’ Shameless on Showtime and Smith on CBS, and had recurring parts on the popular series Scrubs and Felicity.

(That’s right, Tasty Coma Wife is now a superhero’s mom.)

It is not yet immediately obvious whether Barbara will know that her husband is an ex-superhero, or whether she will be aware that he and her daughter get into the business together.

Stargirl has cast Joel McHale as Starman, Dugan’s former superhero partner; seeing scenes of Community‘s McHale and Wilson trading banter and/or barbs is a gift we didn’t even know we needed until Stargirldelivered it!

Both men will also be trading banter with Brec Bassinger, who will play Stargirl. Also filling out Wilson and McHale’s former JSA teammate roster will be Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Hourman; Brian Stapf as Wildcat, and Haunting of Hill House‘s Henry Thomas as Dr. Mid-Nite. There are also several actors whose DC Character roles are being kept secret for now (Yevett Monreal, Christopher James Baker, Anjelika Washington, and Cameron Gellman), as well as hints that there are more famous DC Comics characters and villains that will be featured in the series – including the infamous Injustice Society.

Today also saw the show round out its cast with three more characters, including the aforementioned Trae Romano as Michael Dugan and two more “unidentified” characters played by Kingsman: The Great Game‘s Neil Jackson and Unfollow‘s Hunter Sansone.

Stargirl is expected to debut on DC Universe in August of 2019.

