Stargirl: "Summer School: Chapter Six" Synopsis Released

The CW has released a synopsis for "Summer School: Chapter Six", the sixth episode of DC's Stargirl's second season. The episode is set to debut on Tuesday, September 14th. While the Justice Society of America has spent most of the season thus far trying to figure out not only what The Shade (Jonathan Cake) is up to but also how to stop him, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) has been working recruiting her new version of the Injustice Society. Now, according to the synopsis, Cindy is ready to make her move and from the sounds of things, an epic showdown ensues.

THE NEW INJUSTICE SOCIETY MAKES THEIR MOVE — Cindy (Meg DeLacy) and her new team make their move against the JSA leading to an epic showdown. Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, and Hunter Sansone also star. Walter Garcia directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen.

DeLacy recently spoke with ComicBook.com about what Cindy has been up to between Season 1 and Season 2, as well as her motivation for creating her own take on the Injustice Society.

"So, Cindy has been, she got the diamond and she went off to this remote island called the Diablo Island," DeLacy said. "And she's been doing a lot of just research on the backstory of the ISA, more backstory of the JSA, what they stand for, the rise and fall of both. And trying to just work on this relationship with Eclipso, It's someone new. She wants to make sure that they're on the same page and gain respect from this mysterious being in this diamond. So, she's just been kind of sitting with that and really kind of laying out the guidelines on how to recruit this team and create a badass family of people that emulate the type of ISA her dad was in."

And for Cindy, creating that family is very important to her because a real family is something she lacked and is a driving factor for why, when presented with a way out, Cindy still chose a darker path.

"I think she chose the darker path because that's all she really knows," DeLacy said. "All she wanted was love from her dad all Season 1 and she was just treated like an experiment, never a daughter, never a child, never a teenager going through all the trials and tribulations of being a teenager. And so she's a little angry and she's a little like this is what I know to be true. And now this girl Courtney comes into Blue Valley and there's this kid trying to take over everything. And it's like, no, I was first. We had a plan. You came and messed up that plan, therefore, you're my enemy now. So, she's angry."

DC's Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Summer School: Chapter Six" airs on September 14th.