Wildcat Rumored to Appear on ‘Stargirl’ TV Series

It looks like more than one legacy character could be headed to DC Universe’s Stargirl series.

According to a new report from Geeks Worldwide, the Yolanda Montez iteration of Wildcat will be one of Courtney Whitmore’s classmates at Blue Valley High School.

In the comics, Yolanda is born with superhuman powers, a result of her pregnant mother being experimented on by an evil scientist. Yolanda grows up under the wing of her godfather, Ted Grant, and ultimately takes on the mantle of Wildcat after he gets injured.

Seeing as Stargirl seems so heavily rooted in legacy – and is expected to feature the Justice Society of America in some way – it makes sense that Yolanda would factor into the show. And while there’s no telling if her godfather will also appear on the show, fans of the character will just have to wait and see.

“[We’re handling casting the show] very carefully.” Stargirl co-creator Geoff Johns told ComicBook.com last month. “It’s going to be really… Warner TV is the best at casting these things. We’ve got great casting people. And what I’ll be looking for is somebody who embodies that energetic spirit, and a kindness, to what the character is and how they’re portraying her. And someone that’s really fun, that can chew bubble gum while kicking ass. And someone young, because we’re going to go with a younger take on the character. She’s about sixteen.”

“I’ve been wanting to do it for awhile, and the truth is, over the last few years as I’d been talking to Warners and DC about getting back to wanting to write and produce, this was something that was at the very top of my list.” Johns revealed in a previous interview. “I’ve been working with Greg and Sarah over at Berlanti TV, and with Warner TV — I mean, I’ve been working with them for years. It’s been great. I get to work with my team at DC in a more creative way. It’s been in my head for awhile, and once I made the move at DC, it came together pretty quickly.”

Stargirl will mark the sixth original series for DC Universe, joining Titans, Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, Harley Quinn, and Young Justice: Outsiders. The streaming service recently announced its initial subscription options, and is expected to roll out sometime this fall.

Stargirl is expected to debut on DC Universe sometime in 2019.