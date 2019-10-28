Stephen Amell and Cassandra Jean’s Halloween Costumes Throwback to There’s Something About Mary

It’s Halloween week and with the spooky holiday just a few days away, many people spent this weekend attending parties to celebrate. That means costumes and while Halloween is often considered a holiday for kids, even grownups enjoy getting into costume one night a year and having a little bit of fun. That includes Arrow star Stephen Amell and his wife Cassandra Jean. While Amell suits up on a regular basis to play Green Arrow in The CW’s Arrowverse, he and his wife dressed up a bit differently this weekend — in a pair of outfits with a hilarious There’s Something About Mary throwback.

In a photo shared to Instagram, Amell posted a photo of himself dressed as a hot dog — a “frank” if you will — while his wife was dressed as a can of beans. You can check out the photo in the post below.

The costume — and Amell’s caption — is a reference to a scene in There’s Something About Mary in which Ben Stiller’s character has a bit of an unfortunate experience with a zipper and his genitals that results in not only the character having to go to the hospital, but missing out on a prom date with his dream girl, Mary (Cameron Diaz). While the Amells’ costumes just of food items, the joking reference is still there.

This isn’t the first time Amell has broken out a humorous Halloween costume. Last year, the Arrow star traded in his Green Arrow suit for fun sloth onesie while his daughter donned an adorable Batman costume for the holiday. And when it comes to costumes, Amell will be saying goodbye to his Arrow costume soon. The CW series’ final season is now airing and last week, Arrow co-creator Mark Guggenheim shared the final page of the Arrow series finale script. While most of the lines on the page were blacked out, one final line was left visible: “Of possibility…”

The series’ end will coincide with The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” mega-event, which will run for five episodes over December 2019 and January 2020, featuring episodes from Arrow, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman. That seems particularly meaningful since in Arrow’s season seven finale, The Monitor arrived to tell Oliver and Felicity that Oliver would need to join him — and that he would not survive the experience of helping The Monitor defend the multiverse in the Crisis.

Season eight of Arrow airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.