Arrow’s Stephen Amell Surprised to Learn He Won a Teen Choice Award

The annual Teen Choice Awards took place on Sunday night, honoring the movies and TV shows most adored by teenagers today. Per usual, many of the TV projects inspired by comic books were on the receiving end of both awards and nominations. This included Arrow star Stephen Amell, who wound up winning the award for Choice Action TV Actor, though he had no idea.

After the awards show concluded Sunday, TVLine’s Matt Mitovich tweeted out the full list of TV winners, tagging a couple of the most prominent. One of those he tagged was Amell, noting that he had earned one of the awards during the ceremony. This came as a major surprise to Amell, and he voiced as much in his tweets once he found out what had happened.

The actor first quoted Mitovich’s tweet, adding the response, “Wait… hang on?!?!?!”

Then, Amell replied to the original tweet, explaining his profound surprise.

“I’m sort of at a loss here,” he wrote. “I JUST found this out. My thank you is forthcoming tomorrow. Wow.”

Amell topped some stiff competition to win the Teen Choice Award, including a couple of his Arrowverse co-stars. The Flash‘s Grant Gustin and Legends of Tomorrow star Brandon Routh were also nominated. In fact, five of the total six nominees for the category were actors from DC-inspired projects. Gotham star Ben McKenzie and Titans lead Brenton Thwaites received nominations in the Action TV Actor category as well. The only nominee in that category not starring in a DC series was Lucas Till, who stars in McGyver on CBS.

In the Choice Action TV Actress category, Arrowverse stars Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Emily Bett Rickards, and Melissa Benoist all received nominations.

Arrow returns for its final season this fall on The CW.