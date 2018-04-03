Stephen Amell Would Love ‘Arrow’ to Crossover With ‘Black Lightning’

The CW’s latest DC Comics inspired superhero series, Black Lightning, is officially not part of the Arrowverse. However, that doesn’t mean that Stephen Amell wouldn’t like to see a crossover.

The Arrow star took questions from fans during his panel at Awesome Con in Washington DC this weekend and when a fan asked about Black Lightning, Amell admitted that he hadn’t really watched the series — along with also not having seen Supergirl this season and being behind on This Is Us as well due to his busy schedule — but admitted that not only would he love to see Arrow cross over with Black Lightning, but that he thinks it will happen.

“Everyone pretends like we’re not going to eventually cross over with Black Lightning but we’re probably gonna cross over with Black Lightning because that’s just the way that the world works,” Amell said before explaining that he just recently formally met Black Lightning star, Cress Williams. “I met Cress properly, I think, for the first time yesterday. I think maybe we had met incidentally at upfronts or something like that and I was a big fan of his from 90210 when he kind of dated Donna — it’s a true story.”

This isn’t the first time the idea of Black Lightning crossing over to the Arrowverse or the Arrowverse crossing over to Black Lightning has come up. Despite numerous assertions that Black Lightning is separate from the network’s other superhero shows, Black Lightning showrunner Salim Akil acknowledged during a tour of the show’s set last year that he had considered what Earth Black Lightning would be on in the Arrowverse. However, “fan casting” a location in the multiverse doesn’t mean crossovers are in the cards. Network president Mark Pedowitz explained in an interview with Black Girl Nerds that the show had never been designed to be part of The CW, much less the Arrowverse.

“I’ve wanted to be in business with them for many, many, many years,” Pedowitz said. “It stems back to my days at ABC Studios. With Black Lightning, Fox had the pilot and they passed on it. So, Salim and Mara came in and said this is what we have. It was different from our other superhero shows and it was never designed to be part of the Arrowverse.”

It’s that designed separation that makes a crossover complicated, something that Amell admits. He explained that though he would like for it to happen, he’s not quite sure how.

“Yeah, I would love to. I think that anything you can do to expand the universe and to build out what we’ve built on our show would be great,” he said. “So, I’m glad that show’s doing well, I hope that it has a very successful run, and I would love to be a small part of it in some way shape, or form.”

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.

