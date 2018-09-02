‘Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell Flies High, Falls Short at All In

Stephen Amell made his return to wrestling tonight, but despite going all out in his quest for a win, the Arrow star fell short at All In.

Amell took to Twitter to graciously admit his defeat, noting that his opponent Christopher Daniels was ultimately the better man in the ring.

2-1 —@facdaniels was the better man. It was an honor to be in the ring with him. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) September 2, 2018

“2-1 — @facedaniels was the better man. It was an honor to be in the ring with him,” Amell wrote.

Just because Amell lost doesn’t mean he didn’t give it everything, though. The Twitter account “TDE Wrestling” posted a GIF featuring Amell attempting to take down Daniels with a diving elbow drop that didn’t quite go as planned, with Amell missing Daniels. You can check out that moment in the tweet below.

As the tweet reveals, the match between Daniels and Amell was one worth watching. The match was also something that Cody Rhodes recently told ComicBook.com should pay attention to because of how hard Amell worked for it.

“As far as the whole totality of the show, there’s 11 matches with zero hour, and the all-in broadcast itself,” Rhodes said. “I think the one that wrestling fans are a little sticky with is Stephen Amell versus Christopher Daniels, and to me, from a director’s standpoint, I’m going to have to remind myself not to be a fan because I’m such a fan of C.D., and Stephen’s one of the hardest working people I know. I really hope that that surprises people, that that turns some heads. Because they’re in a volatile environment. Chicago, and BT fans, they accept nothing less but perfection.”

Rhodes also explained why Amell going up against Daniels was perfect for him, personally.

“And C.D., I don’t know, he was the right person at the right time.” Rhodes said. “I mean, if I’m talking as a real insider perspective, here’s two guys that I would give the world to. I won my first world title from Christopher Daniels, and I may dislike him. He’s literally busted my lip and both my eyebrows, but I’ll have a bond with that guy forever because of it. And Stephen, even though I read for eight different parts and finally got something, Stephen has been a big part of my career. That was my favorite thing that I did as Stardust. It really helped me learn the character, and to be able to come into his world, and that’s something that I want to pursue, and we’re doing more with after.”

