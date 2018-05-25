Stephen King Claims Donald Trump Comes From Bizarro World

During a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Wednesday, famed author Stephen King said President Donald Trump reminded him of Superman villain Bizarro — an imperfect clone and twisted counterpart of the comic book superhero.

“When I think about Trump, I think about the Superman comics I read when I was a kid,” King told host Stephen Colbert. “It was like Obama was president and — you know Bizarro World? So Obama was president, Trump is like Bizarro President,” King said.

The IT and The Outsider author, who was awarded the National Medal of Arts by Barrack Obama in 2015, said he had been blocked by President Trump on Twitter. A U.S. District Court Judge ruled Wednesday the president cannot legally block people on the social media site.

“The last time I was here, I had a president who had just given me a National Medal of the Arts thing, which we argued over,” King told Colbert.

“And now we’ve got a president who blocked me on Twitter. Except the court says he can’t block anybody. So my question is, do I really wanna follow that guy? I don’t think so.”

King said the president blocked him “about eight or nine months ago.”

Asked what he did to be prohibited from following or tweeting at Trump, King admitted, “I might have said he had his head somewhere where a certain yoga position would be necessary to get it there. And that was it, man, that was it.”

Colbert asked the novelist and horror master if any characters from his nearly 60 novels reminded him of the president, to which King named Greg Stillson of The Dead Zone and Under the Dome‘s Big Jim Rennie.

“He was the town’s selectman who thought he knew everything and the town gets cut off and he becomes sort of like the tyrant of this little town, Chester’s Mill, until he chokes on his own pollution,” King answered.

King’s most recent novel, The Outsider, released May 22. The novel tells the story of popular family man Terry Maitland, who is named by eyewitnesses and fingerprints as the prime suspect in a murder case surrounding a freshly-discovered eleven-year-old boy’s violated corpse.

“Terry Maitland seems like a nice guy, but is he wearing another face?” the synopsis reads. “When the answer comes, it will shock you as only Stephen King can.”