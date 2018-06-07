Sterling K. Brown Wants To Play John Stewart In Green Lantern Corps

Today, we got the first concrete details about DC Films’ upcoming Green Lantern reboot, Green Lantern Corps. Those details included the two lead characters of the film (Hal Jordan and John Stewart), the storyline (“Lethal Weapon in space”), and script team (David Goyer and newcomer Justin Rhodes).

No casting has been announced, and no timeline to begin production has even been teased. There are, of course, still rumors that Armie Hammer might be under consideration for Hal Jordan, but those are largely driven by who is following whom on Twitter, so it’s hard to know exactly how seriously to take them.

(It has worked before…)

While we’re trying to parse out fact from fiction, though, there’s the matter that nobody has been seriously attached to the John Stewart role, even in the world of internet rumor.

As you might expect, that opens up the door for a lot of actors to talk about how much they’d like to play the part. Tyrese Gibson has been saying it for some time, indicating that he had even met with DC about the possibility.

One such actor is This is Us and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story star Sterling K. Brown, who took to Twitter at the behest of Emmy-winning writer/producers Jay Bushman to plead his case.

Brown, of course, might be a tough sell given the fact that he’s appearing in a Marvel movie that still hasn’t been released yet: he reportedly plays N’Jobu in Black Panther.

There would, on the other hand, be the added level of amusement because his This Is Us character plays onscreen with former Green Arrow Justin Hartley (Smallville). And he appeared in Eli Stone, the musical drama executive produced by original Green Lantern EPs Marc Guggenheim and Greg Berlanti.

While that movie has gone down in fan infamy, Guggenheim and Berlanti have redeemed themselves in the eyes of most by developing the DC TV universe made up of Arrow and its numerous spinoffs.

You can see Brown’s tweet below:

Dear powers that be, if you are looking for someone to play John Stewart, I humbly submit my name. Namaste🙏🏿 #GreenLanternCorps https://t.co/1DTshcKS5M — Sterling K Brown (@sterlingkb1) January 13, 2017

Brown is a hot commodity, with an Emmy for O.J. Simpson and nothing but buzz about This Is Us.

