Steven DeKnight Reveals Who He Would Cast in a ‘Batman’ TV Series

Pacific Rim Uprising director Steven DeKnight may be known in part for his work on the second season of Marvel’s Daredevil, but it turns out he has some ideas about who he thinks should play Batman.

When asked on Twitter who he would cast as Batman in a STARZ television series, DeKnight replied that while there are many choices, he had one specific actor in mind.

“Hmm, so many choices,” DeKnight wrote. “If it’s an older Batman, Jon Hamm would be great.”

While there’s no plans for a STARZ Batman series and DeKnight is currently busy bringing the Pacific Rim sequel to theaters, DeKnight’s fancast of Hamm is an interesting choice. Rumors have floated around for a little while that Hamm has his eye on taking over for Ben Affleck in Matt Reeve’s solo Batman film. Radar Online reported late last year that according to a source, Hamm, despite being good friends with Affleck, is very interested in playing Batman.

“They’ve enjoyed working together and have been on good terms ever since,” the source claimed. “But Jon knows Ben has faced some criticism over Batman v Superman and Justice League, and frankly things he’d be better suited for the job. This is business for Jon, not personal.”

And having thoughts about who should play Batman isn’t the only DC-related project DeKnight has expressed at least some interest in. Recently DeKnight, who is well-known for being a comic fan, told a fan who asked if, were the script right, would he be interested in directing Man of Steel 2, “up, up and away!”

For now, though, Pacific Rim Uprising is no doubt DeKnight’s main focus. A new poster for the upcoming film was released last month quickly followed by a trailer for the upcoming film. The film, which stars Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s John Boyega, is set to open in theaters on Marc 23rd.