‘Stupid Questions For Batman’ Hashtag Goes Viral

The Dark Knight is at the center of Twitter’s latest hashtag sensation.
“#StupidquestionsforBatman,” birthed by SciFi Taggers (@SciFiTags) and Hashtag Roundup (@HashtagRoundup), racked up thousands of tweets and over 1.5 million impressions in just a few hours Saturday afternoon.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The hashtag of the premise is simple: users pose stupid questions aimed towards the caped crusader, usually with a GIF or meme attached, and the result is a social media takeover of Bat-jokes.
Join @mrjafri @MikeSchmidt09 @MasterJediMara @skywalker_saber and special guest host @The1stBAT
in playing #StupidQuestionsForBatman
Brought to you by @SciFiTags on the @HashtagRoundup app! pic.twitter.com/a7qHt9pTkA— SciFi Taggers (@SciFiTags) April 7, 2018
Slide 1
What are your parents like? #StupidQuestionsForBatman pic.twitter.com/VuIC8ZcJ30— Writerlike? (@writerlike1) April 7, 2018
#StupidQuestionsForBatman— The Dorksiders Podcast (@thedorksiders) April 7, 2018
How are your parents doing?
? pic.twitter.com/gfDXICFzPr
What travels down an alley and has holes in it? #StupidQuestionsForBatman pic.twitter.com/ZVN0q15v8J— Sean (@sergebomba) April 7, 2018
Slide 2
#StupidQuestionsForBatman— Jeremy’s Ghost (@dethbycofee2) April 7, 2018
Joker: Why so serious?
Batman: Parents died.
Joker: pic.twitter.com/zwwinEJ7JK
#StupidQuestionsForBatman is your mother named Martha? pic.twitter.com/WsMPc36Q9y— Mikey Flash (@MikeSchmidt09) April 7, 2018
Slide 3
#StupidQuestionsForBatman If your last name would have been Bates instead of Wayne than would Alfred still call you Master Bruce ?— M.Q.Z Aka Muxaveli (@MQurashiZ) April 7, 2018
#StupidQuestionsForBatman— Mara Jade Skywalker (@MasterJediMara) April 7, 2018
Is Lil’ your son? pic.twitter.com/L6dseDY4dy
Slide 4
So, which parts of you are bat and which parts of you are man? #StupidQuestionsForBatman pic.twitter.com/HJhMivXlDa— K. Alice Compeau ? (@KAliceCompeau) April 7, 2018
Now that Toys R Us is closing, where *will* you get those wonderful” toys…? #StupidQuestionsForBatman @SciFiTags pic.twitter.com/LPLyXDYNrW— Sean (@sergebomba) April 7, 2018
Slide 5
#StupidQuestionsForBatman what’s the weather going to be in Gotham tonight? pic.twitter.com/pXngMRiLTX— Mikey Flash (@MikeSchmidt09) April 7, 2018
#stupidquestionsforbatman— ALJC (@ANT0100) April 7, 2018
Do you get angry at the fact your personal hygiene is brought up in a Christmas Carol?
Slide 6
#StupidQuestionsForBatman the shark repellant, does that really work? pic.twitter.com/h76pBAP8SN— Luis Ybarra Jr???? (@LuisYbarraJr1) April 7, 2018
Do you like being big spoon? #StupidQuestionsForBatman pic.twitter.com/ktEzJZ04jq— Billie?♥️♊ (@Billie_Jean00) April 7, 2018
Slide 7
I have nipples Batman. Can you milk me? #StupidQuestionsForBatman@SciFiTags @mrjafri @MasterJediMara @MikeSchmidt09 @The1stBAT pic.twitter.com/jDeCJ6J6JP— Anakin’s Lightsaber (@skywalker_saber) April 7, 2018
#stupidquestionsforbatman— Greg Forrest (@southboundcine) April 7, 2018
Help a guy out? pic.twitter.com/jqE5iurRzY
Slide 8
#StupidQuestionsForBatman why don’t you grow a bat Stache? pic.twitter.com/kzPQfVeXJo— Mikey Flash (@MikeSchmidt09) April 7, 2018
How do you disappear if Gordon refuses to look away?#StupidQuestionsForBatman pic.twitter.com/ZnuQqF0J2V— Ziggy (@mrjafri) April 7, 2018
Slide 9
Are you Batman? #StupidQuestionsForBatman pic.twitter.com/Gq0yLVfq5G— Stan স্টান (@eminem11683) April 7, 2018
#StupidQuestionsForBatman do I have something on my face? pic.twitter.com/OQRXP0m2bv— Mikey Flash (@MikeSchmidt09) April 7, 2018
Who is gonna be Robin?— The Punisher (@ItsNotRevenge) April 7, 2018
#StupidQuestionsForBatman pic.twitter.com/H3wF2CU4EZ
Slide 10
#StupidQuestionsForBatman— The1stBAT (@The1stBAT) April 7, 2018
How much did you enjoy making the Justice League movie?@mrjafri @MasterJediMara @SciFiTags @MikeSchmidt09 @skywalker_saber pic.twitter.com/FyHsGWH4eP
I don’t have to play #StupidQuestionsForBatman… pic.twitter.com/VmBDTZLhvS— Ray*mond Li*terally (@madbarrister) April 7, 2018