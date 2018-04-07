‘Stupid Questions For Batman’ Hashtag Goes Viral

The Dark Knight is at the center of Twitter’s latest hashtag sensation.

“#StupidquestionsforBatman,” birthed by SciFi Taggers (@SciFiTags) and Hashtag Roundup (@HashtagRoundup), racked up thousands of tweets and over 1.5 million impressions in just a few hours Saturday afternoon.

The hashtag of the premise is simple: users pose stupid questions aimed towards the caped crusader, usually with a GIF or meme attached, and the result is a social media takeover of Bat-jokes.

What travels down an alley and has holes in it? #StupidQuestionsForBatman pic.twitter.com/ZVN0q15v8J — Sean (@sergebomba) April 7, 2018

#StupidQuestionsForBatman If your last name would have been Bates instead of Wayne than would Alfred still call you Master Bruce ? — M.Q.Z Aka Muxaveli (@MQurashiZ) April 7, 2018

So, which parts of you are bat and which parts of you are man? #StupidQuestionsForBatman pic.twitter.com/HJhMivXlDa — K. Alice Compeau ? (@KAliceCompeau) April 7, 2018

Now that Toys R Us is closing, where *will* you get those wonderful” toys…? #StupidQuestionsForBatman @SciFiTags pic.twitter.com/LPLyXDYNrW — Sean (@sergebomba) April 7, 2018

#StupidQuestionsForBatman what’s the weather going to be in Gotham tonight? pic.twitter.com/pXngMRiLTX — Mikey Flash (@MikeSchmidt09) April 7, 2018

#stupidquestionsforbatman



Do you get angry at the fact your personal hygiene is brought up in a Christmas Carol? — ALJC (@ANT0100) April 7, 2018

How do you disappear if Gordon refuses to look away?#StupidQuestionsForBatman pic.twitter.com/ZnuQqF0J2V — Ziggy (@mrjafri) April 7, 2018

#StupidQuestionsForBatman do I have something on my face? pic.twitter.com/OQRXP0m2bv — Mikey Flash (@MikeSchmidt09) April 7, 2018

