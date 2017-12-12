‘Suicide Squad 2’ Rumored to Begin Filming Next October

This time next year, the sequel to the Academy Award-winning Suicide Squad could be deep in production.

A new report from Omega Underground suggests that Suicide Squad 2 will start production sometime in 2018. This comes after initial reports suggested that it would begin filming in March, which would have put it in direct conflict with some of Will Smith’s other projects.

Early reports about Suicide Squad 2‘s potential production date came out back in August, hinting at some sort of 2018 release date for the film. At the time, it was reported that the production would be delayed by Smith, largely due to his roles in both Gemini Man and the live-action Aladdin.

Aside from this, October production date seems pretty likely for Suicide Squad 2, considering the DC Extended Universe‘s current state of affairs. Shazam! will be the latest DC film to enter production, and is currently in the middle of quite a lot of casting announcements. After that comes Wonder Woman 2, which is rumored to begin production in the summer of next year. Realistically, Wonder Woman 2 would be done or close to done with principal photography by then, allowing Suicide Squad 2 to be the next focus.

More details have begun to come out about Suicide Squad 2 – namely that it will be directed by The Accountant‘s Gavin O’Connor. Exactly who will be in the film’s ensemble is a pretty big mystery, aside from Smith’s Floyd Lawton/Deadshot, Margot Robbie’s fan-favorite Harley Quinn, and Jared Leto’s Joker. Cara Delevigne (who played villain June Moone/Enchantress) is currently unsure if she will appear in the sequel, and early speculation has suggested that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson could debut as Black Adam in the film.

Justice League is now in theaters; Aquaman arrives on December 21, 2018; Shazam! on April 5, 2019; Wonder Woman 2 on November 1st, 2019; Cyborg on April 3, 2020; and Green Lantern Corps on July 24, 2020.