Suicide Squad Ayer Cut Clip Reveals Joker and Harley Quinn Arguing

A new clip from the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad has been released with the brief, 11 second snippet revealing an argument between Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Joker (Jared Leto). The clip was shared online on Monday by The Film Exiles Podcast and features a conversation between the two characters after Joker rescues Harley from being part of Task Force X and, compared to the theatrical version of the scene that fans saw, the reunion is extremely different. In the Ayer Cut scene, Joker is not at all happy with Harley, giving fans a taste of just how toxic Harley and Joker’s relationship actually is.

In the theatrical version, Joker greets Harley with a passionate kiss and promises of grape soda and a bear skin rug once they’re out of the situation. But the Ayer Cut version shows Harley getting on the aircraft excited to see Joker who is instantly hostile towards her and menacingly tells her “We’re gonna talk” while Harley looks at a minimum unhappy and at most, terrified. It’s a very different scene.

This scene is not the first glimpse of how the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad differs from the theatrical release that we’ve seen in recent months. Last fall, director David Ayer released a pair of photos from his version of the film from Joker’s backstory, an aspect of the film that was largely cut from the final version. Ayer also shared a different look at the film’s ending, one which saw El Diablo (Jay Hernandez) surviving his battle with Incubus (Alain Chanoine).

“I put my life into Suicide Squad,” Ayer wrote last year. “I made something amazing. My cut is an intricate and emotional journey with some bad people who are shit on and discarded (a theme that resonates in my soul). The studio cut is not my movie. Read that again. And my cut is not the 10-week director’s cut — it’s a fully mature edit by Lee Smith standing on the incredible work by John Gilroy. It’s all Steven Price’s brilliant score, with not a single radio song in the whole thing. It has traditional character arcs, amazing performances, a solid third-act resolution. A handful of people have seen it.”

And there are plenty of people who want to see it, including Will Smith. The actor recently told Variety that he would love to see what was left on the cutting room floor for the film get its time to shine.

“There’s a whole lot that stayed on the floor for Suicide Squad,” Smith said. “I’m into it. I’d love to see it. I love that world. I love what was created in both versions. I absolutely would love to.”