Margot Robbie Comments on Ayer's Cut of Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad will be out shortly, and the James Gunn film plans to reshape the way fans view several villains first introduced in David Ayer's Suicide Squad. The 2016 movie may be a passing topic now, but its mixed reception caused serious debate years ago. Nowadays, the movie is preening for attention amidst the debut of its successor, and star Margot Robbie is addressing the push for Suicide Squad's Ayer cut.

For those unfamiliar with the situation, Ayer has been public about his dissatisfaction with Suicide Squad since it was released. As negative reviews rolled in, the director explained his cut of the movie isn't the one fans watched in theaters. This narrative has continued up to this day, and Robbie isn't opposed to watching the cut. In fact, the Harley Quinn star would love to watch the director's cut, but she admits the whole situation is complicated.

"I think that is all a very complicated situation," Robbie said when asked about the Ayer Cut at the red carpet premiere of The Suicide Squad. She went on to tell Variety that she loves watching different cuts of a film, but for Suicide Squad, she did not see any footage until the film had been made public.

"I would want to see the cut of every movie I've been a part of that I've never seen. You know, the funny thing is that... as an actor, I've not seen it until half the country has seen it. Sometimes, I see it after millions of people have seen it. You don't get to see the different iterations along the way unless you're a producer. So yeah, I didn't get to see [Suicide Squad] until it was out in theaters."

Clearly, Robbie is down for whatever, and the same can be said for Ayer. However, the issue boils down to Warner Bros. Pictures and its ability to shine a light on Suicide Squad. The company will not risk competition with Gunn's film, but there is a chance Ayer could see his cut go live one day. So if you want to know about this mysterious take, well - you can read Ayer's description of the cut below:

"My cut is intricate and emotional journey with some bad people who are shit on and discarded (a theme that resonates in my soul). The studio cut is not my movie. Read that again. And my cut is not the 10 week director's cut – it's a fully mature edit by Lee Smith standing on the incredible work by John Gilroy. It’s all Steven Price's brilliant score, with not a single radio song in the whole thing. It has traditional character arcs, amazing performances, a solid third-act resolution. A handful of people have seen it."

What do you think about Robbie's take on the Ayer Cut? Do you think his version will ever come to light?