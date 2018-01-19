‘Suicide Squad’ Cast Is Working Out Again

The stars of Suicide Squad are getting back into superhero (and supervillain) shape.

Joel Kinnaman, who plays US special operations forces specialist Rick Flag, shared a picture to his Instagram account posing alongside co-stars Jay Hernandez (Chato Santana/El Diablo) and Jai Courtney (Digger Harkness/Captain Boomerang) with their personal trainer, Brendan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Brendan whipping us back into shape,” Kinnaman wrote. “Jay puked.” Kinnaman included the hashtag “#garagegym.”

The trio reprise their roles alongside returning stars Will Smith (Floyd Lawton/Deadshot), Margot Robbie (Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn) and Jared Leto (the Joker), whose involvement was reported earlier this month.

The Suicide Squad sequel is expected to kick off production in the fall, under producers Charles Roven (Wonder Woman, Justice League) and Michael De Luca (Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, Fifty Shades Freed).

Warrior and The Accountant filmmaker Gavin O’Connor scripts and directs.

O’Connor won the director’s seat after studio Warner Bros. considered Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows, The Commuter) and Mel Gibson (Braveheart, Hacksaw Ridge) to take over for Suicide Squad director David Ayer, who has since moved on to another DC Extended Universe property, Gotham City Sirens, centered around Robbie’s Harley Quinn and long-time Batman villainesses Catwoman and Poison Ivy.

2016’s Suicide Squad earned Warner Bros. more than $745 million worldwide despite its mauling from critics, making it the third highest-grossing DCEU installment behind only Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Wonder Woman.

Warner Bros. is spinning off Suicide Squad breakout star Harley Quinn into several of her own movies, including Sirens, a Harley/Joker movie, and a Harley-focused spinoff that will be “totally separate” from Squad 2 and its pair of in-the-works spinoffs.

Batman star Ben Affleck, who appeared briefly in Suicide Squad as both Bruce Wayne and Batman, is rumored to reprise the role in either Flashpoint or Suicide Squad 2 — a move that would reunite him with O’Connor, who steered the actor in the Affleck-lead The Accountant.

It’s unknown which remaining Suicide Squad stars will return, including Viola Davis’ stone-faced Amanda Waller and Karen Fukuhara’s blade-wielding Katana.

Suicide Squad 2 opens sometime in 2019.