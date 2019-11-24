Suicide Squad Director Reveals New Photo of Joker and Harley Quinn

It’s been over three years since David Ayer‘s Suicide Squad hit theaters and as Warner Bros. DC film universe continues to move forward, it’s a film that doesn’t always get a lot of attention anymore. Between the box office success of Todd Philips’ Joker and the anticipation of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, a lot of fan focus is elsewhere. Still, there are plenty of gems from behind-the-scenes of Ayer’s Suicide Squad and now we’re getting a look at one of them in a new image of Jared Leto’s Joker and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn makeup and wardrobe tests from the film.

On Instagram on Saturday, Ayer shared an image of Leto’s Joker and Robbie’s Harley featuring the pair dressed up in gold-toned finery, with Harley wearing a trio of wrist watches on her upper arm like bracelets. Check out the image below.

View this post on Instagram More make-up and wardrobe tests. @jaredleto @margotrobbie #joker A post shared by David Ayer (@davidayermovies) on Nov 23, 2019 at 9:38am PST

It’s a fun look at the two characters from the film, one of a few he’s shared over recent weeks. The photos aren’t the only bits related to Suicide Squad that Ayer has shared, either. In September, the director noted on Twitter that he was tired of “being hammered” for something that he had little to no control over — specifically, the final cut Warner Bros. released of the film.

“Thank you for this,” Ayer wrote in response to commentary by critic David Ehrlich. “The film industry is exactly that -an industry- it keeps growing and moving forward. Yet I know @JamesGunn will make something amazing. My frustration comes from being hammered for something that was not my original vision.”

To say that Ayers’ Suicide Squad was “hammered” is a bit of an understatement. The film has not only a low Audience Score of 59 percent, but its Tomatometer sits at 27 percent. That low number is summed up by the aggregator’s Critics Consensus that says that the film “boasts a talented cast and little more humor than previous DCEU efforts, but they aren’t enough to save the disappointing end result from a muddled plot, thinly written characters, and choppy directing.”

Still, despite the less-than-stellar response to his Suicide Squad, Ayer is supportive of Gunn’s work on the upcoming film. Ayer has asserted earlier this year that DC is “blessed” to have Gunn on board.

