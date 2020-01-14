Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Reveals His Pick for U.S. President

In an unexpected bit of news, and as the Democratic Presidential primary continues to heat up, director James Gunn has put his support behind presidential candidate Andrew Yang. The 53-year-old director has been on sides of the comic book nerd aisle after directing both Guardians of the Galaxy movies for Marvel Studios and currently filming The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros. and DC Films, no stranger to talking politics on his social media accounts this does mark new territory for Gunn still ten months ahead of the US presidential election.

“Andrew Yang is willing to discuss the tough issues our country is facing right now, instead of running from them, and come up with positive, unique, and excitingly revolutionary new ways to tackle the future,” Gunn said in a statement. “In a time when so many politicians are out to serve only themselves or whatever small group makes up their base, I believe Andrew can help us make a better America for all Americans. Hope and Ingenuity 2020!”

Gunn’s public support marks the latest in a line of celebrity endorsements for the entrepreneur seeking the democratic nomination for President. Previous celebrity endorsements of Yang include Gunn’s fellow MCU members Simu Liu and Donald Glover, plus Elon Musk, Penn Jillette, Tommy Chong, Dane DeHaan, Ken Jeong, Steven Yeun, and Chris Jericho.

Currently filming The Suicide Squad in Atlanta, Gunn’s next movie as a director won’t debut in theaters until August 6, 2021. By the time his next film debuts in theaters the United States might have a new president, and when the trailer for the film arrives the Democratic nominee will likely be set. Whether that nominee will end up being Yang as Gunn hopes, remains to be seen.

Despite what the title for Gunn’s new movie might imply, The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran has made it a point to let fans know Gunn’s take on the team is not a direct sequel to David Ayer’s movie. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,” Safran said. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

Cast members returning from the original Suicide Squad movie include Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag), and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang). Newcomers to the franchise include Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, and John Cena amongst others.