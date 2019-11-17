James Gunn Admits The Suicide Squad Reinvigorated His Passion for Directing

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is in the process of filming right now and fans are anticipating a good outing for the director. He’s been answering questions on his personal Instagram almost constantly throughout this process. One fan wanted to ask about how the process of directing changes when you get handed the keys to one of these large franchises. It’s only natural that all the money and responsibility would change the dynamics from when younger creators were making indie features or student films. Gunn was quick to admit that this is indeed a different ballgame, but that isn’t a bad thing. He’s been blessed to work with Marvel Studios and DC on different projects. Those experiences have opened up a world of possibilities for the director.

He wrote, “It definitely feels like a calling and passion more than a job – now more than ever. There would be much easier ways to just make money. And The Suicide Squad has reinvigorated my creative life like nothing before it. I’m grateful every day I step onto set (although less grateful at those sunrise set calls!)”

Warner Bros. snatched up Gunn to write and direct the latest iteration of Suicide Squad. This all came after he got temporarily fired from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn is back in the fold over at Marvel, but that sequel to his blockbuster series will have to wait until The Suicide Squad wraps.

His brother, actor Sean Gunn, told Comicbook.com that he was impressed by his brother’s script for the film after he read it. “I know that he’s very excited about shooting and now that I have read the script for it, I will say nothing other than that it’s really good,” Gunn said. “And I know that he’s pretty jazzed about it, so I’m definitely excited to hear what happens next. But they start shooting soon.”

The Suicide Squad‘s cast is set to include David Dasmalchian, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquin Cosio, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Mayling NG, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Alica Braga, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, and Michael Rooker.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to open in theaters on August 6, 2021. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Batman on June 25, 2021.

Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage