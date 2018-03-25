‘Suicide Squad’ Director Explains Deleted Scene Featuring The Joker

Suicide Squad was in theaters nearly two years ago and finally — thanks to director David Ayer — we now have some closure on a phantom clip that appeared in the trailers and promotional marketing for the movie, but failed to make the final cut.

The clip in question is of Jared Leto’s version of the Joker donning his Sunday’s best. He’s pointing the gun at someone, or something, off camera and his face seems to be either charred or covered in soot.

Taking to Twitter to respond to a fan who posted that she was still waiting for an explanation of the scene, Ayer laid it all out for us.

“After Joke dropped HQ (Harley Quinn) from the help [sic] and crashed, Enchantress made a deal with him,” Ayer wrote.”He was going to take Harley home and be ‘King of Gotham.’”

Ayer went on to explain how Harley (Margot Robbie) turned on her former lover and stood by the rest of the Suicide Squad.

“Harley stood up to him and refused to betray her new friends,” tweeted Ayer. “The Squad turned on him and he escaped.”

So there’s that — at least one of the plot holes tied together, even though it wasn’t in the final cut of the film in the first place.

Even though Suicide Squad was widely panned by critics and fans alike — the flick has a 55.92 ComicBook.com Composite score (#82 ranked superhero movie) and a 26% rating on Rotten Tomatoes — the movie was still successful at the box office, raking in over $746 million worldwide.

The box office success combined with an Oscar award — yes, Suicide Squad is an Oscar-winning film — was enough for Warner Brothers to green light a sequel for release in 2019.

Suicide Squad 2 is reportedly going to begin production this fall. Along with Robbie, Leto, Joel Kinnaman, and Will Smith all returning.