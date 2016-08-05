Suicide Squad Probably Won’t Be Released In China

It feels as if the whole world is gearing up for Suicide Squad's imminent release. Well, except for China. Despite fans' best wishes, it looks like the film probably won't be breaking into Chinese cinemas anytime soon.

While Suicide Squad will start screening tonight in the U.S. ahead of its official premiere tomorrow, the film has yet to even receive a release date in China. And, sadly, The Hollywood Reporter is speculating DC Entertainment's film will get no love from China's media regulators.

Sources who're familiar with China's film regulations are saying the country's state-backed distributor China Film Group hasn't put Suicide Squad on its internal release calendar. Typically, though, the committee tends to place films on the schedule about two months prior to their release. So, clearly, Suicide Squad isn't ready to sell any tickets over there.

And, to make things worse, THR has confirmed one Chinese executive said, "They think this is not a good film to release in China." China Film Group, of course, must evaluate potentially imported movies in adherence with the country's censorship laws. Those guidelines do state that any incoming media "propagating passive or negative outlook on life, worldview and value system" will not be permitted entry into China. So, once you guys all see Suicide Squad, come back and please let us know here whether you think the film fits with that statement.

Suicide Squad definitely isn't the first DC film to forgo the Chinese box office over censorship issues. The Dark Knight was banned from theaters prior to its American release due to cultural sensitivities. And, as China has no sort of rating systems for its films, the country's media administration must ensure audiences of any ages could watch whatever movies they import.

So, yeah, maybe including Suicide Squad isn't suitable for super-small kids. However, Chinese fans still have hope a later release date for the film might reach them. Since China's box office has undergone an unexpected slowdown this summer, they're hoping officials might make its restrictions more lax than usual to compensate for the sudden downturn.