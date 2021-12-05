The Suicide Squad’s James Gunn Teases More Spin-Off Shows

Peacemaker, a spinoff series from The Suicide Squad film released earlier this year, will make its debut HBO Max in January, but it might not be the only spinoff coming to life. On Sunday, filmmaker James Gunn answered fan questions on Twitter and one fan asked if he thought there would be more spinoffs after Peacemaker. While Gunn didn’t exactly give a direct yes or no answer to the question, his choice of GIF and emoji responses seemed to tease that he might have a little something up his sleeve.

In response to the fan question, Gunn shared a GIF of a raccoon essentially doing the “laughs evilly” action with “he he he he he he” as its caption as well as a smirking emoji. Again, that’s not a confirmed yes or now, but it feels like a pretty sly tease—and of course, fans started speculating in replies what characters deserve spinoffs. Fans suggested that a Rick Flag prequel might be interesting and there was a lot of love for King Shark getting his own time to shine. A few people even suggested that maybe, on the Marvel side of things, we simply need more Rocket and Groot. You can check out Gunn’s response for yourself below.

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1467619864886099968?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As for Peacemaker, HBO Max recently released a full trailer for the upcoming series. Teaser footage made its debut during the DC FanDome virtual event in October.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” creator James Gunn explained when the series was first announced. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

Peacemaker stars John Cena as Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Aggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Turn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Song, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya, and Rizwan Manji as Jamil.

Peacemaker is set to debut Thursday, January 13th on HBO Max.