Early ‘Suicide Squad’ Concept Art Gives the Joker Humorous Eyebrows

If you’ve been part of the comic book movie fandom for the past two-or-so years, you’re probably well familiar with the aesthetic of Suicide Squad‘s Joker. But as it turns out, the film’s Clown Prince of Crime almost had a completely different look.

A new piece of Joker concept art, which was created by Rob Coutts, has been making the rounds on Reddit. The piece, which you can check out below, imagines the iconic villain with a completely different set of tattoos — namely, tattooed eyebrows that each say “Hahahaha”.

It’s certainly a starkly different look for the Joker, one that appears to have at least made it to the costume test phase of the process. But, to the pleasant surprise of almost every DC Extended Universe fan who has seen this concept art, the “Hahahaha” eyebrows didn’t become a reality.

Man… the “Damaged” tattoo looks so much better by comparison, huh?

The possibility of tattooed eyebrows aside, it sounds like Leto doesn’t regret his experience of being involved with Suicide Squad.

“There’s so much hype and bullsh*t about [what happened with Suicide Squad], but I think it’s just a fun thing to talk about.” Leto said in an interview last year. “Even when the movie came out, there was so much misrepresentation about what went down, about the ‘method acting’ crap – it’s just that 90% of it wasn’t true, and you can’t even…It takes on a life of its own.”

When it comes to Leto’s tenure as the Joker, things are somewhat of a mystery. Leto will reportedly reprise his role in Suicide Squad 2, although the film is apparently been pushed aside in favor of Birds of Prey. And of course, there’s the nature of that standalone Joker origin movie, which is rumored to star Joaquin Phoenix, also in the works, some have wondered exactly what role Leto will have going forward. But it sounds like either way, Leto is excited to be along for the ride.

“I love the Joker.” Leto said back in September. “He’s a great character and really fun character to play. But it’s a big universe, and when you play the Joker, there’s no ownership there. You have the honor of holding the baton for a little while and then passing it off. There are other films that are in development and I’m excited to see what comes from them.”

What do you think of this Suicide Squad concept art? Would you have been able to handle the laughable eyebrows? Let us know what you think in the comments below.