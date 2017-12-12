Arrowverse Fans Launch Petition to Stop ‘Supergirl’ & ‘Legends’ Time Slot Change

Late last week, The CW set their Winter 2018 programming schedule in stone… and fans aren’t too happy about it.

Arrowverse fans have now started a petition, asking The CW to stop the time slot change they have planned for Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow. As was revealed last week, the two shows will essentially share the same Monday night time slot, with Supergirl taking an eight week break for Legends to air the remainder of its season.

While The CW has attempted to spin this positively, largely through the promise of twenty-three straight Mondays of Arrowverse television, fans of the two shows have already begun to see the problems with it.

“Today it was revealed that Legends of Tomorrow will replace Supergirl at its Monday timeslot from February 12th [sic] til April 16th.” The petition’s description writes. “In response to this we the fans are calling for Supergirl to not be changed or Legends of Tomorrow to be moved to another night.

To have a 9 week break to let another show have its time is [sic] obsurd and it will tarnish the [sic] shows viewer ratings as it will be off for over two months and a lot of people will wonder if the show has been cancelled or moved elsewhere.”

If you’re wondering why this flip-flopping between the two shows is going to happen, it’s largely due to the new changes happening to The CW’s schedule. Namely, Legends previously aired on Tuesday nights following The Flash, a time slot which will now be taken by new superhero show Black Lightning.

At the time of this writing, the petition only has around 2,700 signatures, but there is a pretty chance that it could grow as the Arrowverse hiatus continues. To sign the petition yourself, click here.

Supergirl will return from midseason hiatus on January 15th at 8/7c on The CW. Legends of Tomorrow will (for now) take over the same time slot on February 12th.