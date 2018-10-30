‘Supergirl’: J’onn Meets Manchester Black in “Ahimsa” Photos

The CW has released photos for “Ahimsa”, the upcoming fourth episode of Supergirl‘s fourth season.

The episode will see the introduction of Manchester Black (David Ajala), a character who was mentioned during Supergirl‘s season premiere as the person Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) blames for the fall of her brother, Lex Luthor. You can check out the photos in the gallery below.

In the official synopsis for “Ahimsa”, J’onn (David Harewood) finds himself questioning his decision to quit the DEO, but when he meets Black he comes to realize that there are many ways to help his fellow aliens as anti-alien sentiment continues to rise.

The episode takes its name from one of the cardinal virtues of Jainism, Hinduism, and Buddhism. A multidimensional concept, ahimsa is inspired by the premise that all living beings have the spark of the divine spiritual energy and, therefore, to do harm to one being is to do harm to oneself. It’s a concept that sounds like something that Supergirl, as an alien herself, would espouse or that J’onn (David Harewood) might share as a teaching of H’ronmeer and it will be interesting to see if or how that applies to Black.

In comics, Black is a dangerous and manipulative psychic and telekinetic. As the head of a team of self-styled superheroes called The Elite he sought to upstage Superman and the Justice League in “What’s So Funny ‘Bout Truth, Justice, and the American Way?”, a tale widely considered to be one of the best Superman comics in the last quarter century.

The photos from “Ahimsa” also seem to indicate that Nia Nal/Dreamer (Nicole Maines) will play a role in the episode. Nia recently came out as a transgender woman to James Olsen/Guardian (Mehcad Brooks) during the episode “Fallout”, something that executive producer Robert Rovner said was an important step for both the character and the show.

“It’s very important for her to speak her truth,” Rovner said. “She chose him because it was relevant to the position she was trying to articulate. I think they have a great relationship. It’s great that we have James really taking control of CatCo in a stronger way this year. As Kara [Melissa Benoist] is a mentor to Nia, so is James.”

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “Ahimsa” airs November 4th.