Xbox Series X Console Exclusive Game Just Got Stealth Released on PS5

An Xbox Series X console exclusive game has just been stealth-released on the PS5, where it is available for $33.49, exclusively via the PlayStation Store, as there has not been a physical release. For those who do not know, a “console exclusive” is a game available only on one console platform, but also on PC. This is essentially all modern Xbox exclusives, and many PlayStation exclusives as well. In this case, the game actually debuted in 2024 with a PC-only release, before coming to Xbox Series X in 2025. Now, a year later, it is on PS5 and PS5 Pro, though there are no enhancements involving the latter.

As a stealth release, PlayStation 5 fans did not know this was coming, but as of today, February 19, all PS5 and PS5 Pro users can pick up Mash Games’ BMX Streets for the aforementioned price point, which is more than it costs on both PC and Xbox Series X, where it runs at $24.99. Why it costs more on PS5, we do not know. There is no explanation for this. Typically, it’s more common for a later port to be cheaper than or more expensive than previous versions. As noted, there are no PS5 Pro enhancements, and no mention of added DualSense features, so neither of these explains away the almost $10 up charge.

A Quiet Fan-Favorite

As a “physics-driven freestyle extreme biking simulator,” there isn’t much like BMX Streets on the market, so it has captured an audience, which rates the game fairly highly. To this end, it has a 4/5 star rating on the Xbox Store. Meanwhile, on Steam, it has a slightly lesser 78% approval rating; however, its rating is trending in a much more positive direction. When you filter to recent reviews only, it actually has a 90% approval rating on the PC platform. As for its critical reception, it doesn’t have one. Right now, due to insufficient data, it does not have a review score on Metacritic.

BMX Streets is not available via PlayStation Plus, at any tier, and this is unlikely to change anytime soon, if ever. So, those on PS5 and PS5 Pro who want to play this new BMX game will need to fork over the full asking price or wait for a sale.

If you have deja vu, it is because just last week, a 2026 Xbox Series X console exclusive was confirmed to also be coming to PS5, a growing trend for Xbox games.

