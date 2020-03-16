Supergirl: Alex Suits Up in “Alex in Wonderland” Preview

The CW has released a preview for “Alex in Wonderland”, the upcoming March 22 episode of Supergirl. After a brief foray into the virtual world offered by Obsidian Platinum in this week’s “Reality Bytes”, the episode will see Alex (Chyler Leigh) return to a virtual National City where she gets to live out any reality she desires — including one in which she takes on a whole new and very super identity. The episode continues the season-long theme of the intersection of technology and society, one that’s becoming more and more entangled in Supergirl‘s world as the season continues.

Thus far this season, we’ve seen both the rise of Obsidian’s virtual reality contact lenses as well as Lena Luthor’s (Katie McGrath) plan to prevent mankind from “harming” each other with her Non Nocere project. The exploration of technology and its ramifications is something that prompted showrunners Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner to refer to Season 5 as the show’s “Black Mirror” season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This season will be about how technology impacts us, and how people use it to escape from what happens in their lives,” Rovner said at San Diego Comic-Con last summer. “We’re seeing how our villains use technology against us, and our heroes try to bring us back.”

“What we’re looking at is how technology is impacting the way people engage and giving them an escape not to engage,” Rovner added. “It seems like nowadays, everyone is kind of on their phones or not really present, and so we wanted to speak to that and kind of how it might be hard to live in the ugliness of what’s going on, and how a character like Kara can try and help us overcome that. It speaks to a lot of the stuff the characters will be going through.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Alex in Wonderland” below.

ALEX TAKES ON A NEW ROLE – Alex (Chyler Leigh) uses a pair of Obsidian contact lenses to visit a virtual National City where she takes on a whole new persona. Meanwhile, Kelly (Azie Tesfai) helps William (Staz Nair) investigate Lex. Kara (Melissa Benoist) deals with difficult news. Tawnia McKiernan directed the episode with story by Rob Wright and teleplay by Jess Kardos & Mariko Tamaki.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c after Batwoman on The CW. “Alex in Wonderland” debuts March 22.