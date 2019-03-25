‘Supergirl’: Red Daughter Arrives in “All About Eve” Promo

Lex Luthor’s arrival on Supergirl isn’t making things easy for the Girl of Steel. Not only was the iconic villain responsible for James Olsen being shot and nearly killed, but he’s also created problems for her alter ego Kara’s best friend, Lena Luthor and is poised to be a real problem when it comes to the anti-alien tensions she’s been dealing with as well. But all of that is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to dealing with Lex — as fans will soon see for themselves.

The CW has released a promo for “All About Eve”, next week’s episode of Supergirl and it looks like the Kryptonian heroine may well be facing her biggest challenge yet thanks to Lex’s machinations. You can check out the promo in the video above.

As we saw tonight, the Kasnian version of Kara — the so-called Red Daughter — is going to play quite a role, one that will stun Supergirl and may spell real problems for those she seeks to protect as well as herself.

Executive producers Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner recently told ComicBook.com that Red Daughter was one of a number of storylines that will dovetail as the season winds down, taking seemingly-disparate threads and revealing connections between them.

“It comes much faster when we come back,” Rovner said of the Red Daughter plot. “But we did want to tease it out, so that we were able to platform Agent Liberty and some of the other stories that we were beginning in the first group of episodes. We didn’t want the Red Daughter story to overshadow that, and we thought it was very intriguing to tease out her evolution. We will eventually get her origin story, but we wanted to tease it out that way.”

At the end of the season three finale, Supergirl used a Legion of Super-Heroes ring to travel back in time, after a battle with Reign (Odette Annable) turned surprisingly deadly. Once she’d traveled back in time, Kara separated Sam and Reign from each other, ultimately “killing” Reign. At the end of the episode, dark energy from the Harun-El was sent to Siberia, and seemingly produced an alternate version of Kara who arrived at a military base.

Producers confirmed shortly after it aired that they were planning an homage to Superman: Red Son, a popular alternative history story from the comics.

You can check out the synopsis for next week’s “All About Eve” below.

SUPERGIRL FACES HER BIGGEST CHALLENGE YET

Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) must deal with the destructive aftermath of Lex’s (guest star Jon Cryer) nefarious plans. Shocked at what Lex has created, Supergirl faces her biggest challenge yet.

Ben Bray directed the episode with story by Gabriel Llanas and teleplay by Katie Rose Rogers & Brooke Pohl .

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “All About Eve” will premiere on March 31.

